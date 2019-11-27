Mumbai: Pregnant woman survives after husband pushes her off moving train between Dahisar and Mira Road

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

A 20-year-old pregnant woman recently survived after her husband pushed her out of a moving train between Dahisar and Mira Road stations.

Sagar Dhodi, 25, and his second wife were in the middle of a fight when he pushed her, and she survived as the train was running slow, a Times of India report read.

Police said Rani is six months pregnant and Sagar did not want the child, which led to constant fights between them. The report added that Sagar is currently on the run.

Police said Sagar had an affair with Rani while he was married to his first wife with whom he has two children and he lived in Rawalpada, Borivli. After his wife discovered his affair, she left the house with her children and Sagar married Rani on November 1.

"Rani was six months pregnant when they married, but he did not want the child. Fed up with this, Rani left for her maternal home," a police officer was quoted in the report as saying.

The report further said that Sagar went to meet her on November 15 and asked her to come to a friend's place in Nalasopara. The two boarded a local train for Virar from Borivli.

In her statement to the police, Rani said they were standing near the door of the general compartment and fighting from the start of the journey, a police officer said. Sagar allegedly punched her in the chest and hit her before pushing her off, when the train crossed Dahisar. Rani fell on the tracks and suffered injuries on her legs, right arm and left eye," the officer added.

The stationmaster then informed the GRP officials who rushed Rani to a nearby hospital and doctors told her the foetus was safe. The report said that Rani is now living with her mother.

It also said that Sagar's first wife returned home after she learned that Rani had left the house. She also filed a missing person's complaint with the Kasturba Marg police as her husband is missing.

"Sagar, who does odd jobs, has not been to work and has switched off his phone. He has not returned home either. We are looking for him," the officer said, adding they could not spot him in the railway CCTV footage. Sagar has been booked for attempted murder and criminal intimidation.

