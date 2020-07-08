Mumbai: Private hospital gets its first robot to assist healthcare staff

A Mumbai-based private hospital got its first robot 'Gollar' to assist the healthcare staff in the hospital during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Gollar is remotely controlled trolley is capable of carrying medicine, food water, etc. for the patient in quarantine wards in the hospital. "Robot 'Gollar' has reported on duty at Podar Hospital in Mumbai! It'll get you food, water & medicines," tweeted Maharashtra Chief Minister's office on Tuesday.

"This is an important step in our War Against Virus as it will eliminate contact and reduce risk for our medical staff in COVID Facilities," it added.

Robot ‘Gollar’ has reported on duty at Podar Hospital in Mumbai! It’ll get you food, water & medicines.



This is an important step in our #WarAgainstVirus as it will eliminate contact and reduce risk for our medical staff in COVID Facilities. pic.twitter.com/BGKfyGlMdC — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 7, 2020

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state due to COVID-19 with 2,11,987 cases, out of which 87,699 are active, 1,15,262 have been cured/discharged and 9,026 have died, according to the Union Health Ministry on July 7.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever