Mumbai: Private hospitals may be allowed to vaccinate

While the BMC coached 80-odd civic senior medical officers as master trainers, who will further train their hospital staff for the giving of the COVID-19 vaccine, those from private hospitals have not been trained yet. While the vaccine will mainly be given at civic-run hospitals, the BMC's next move will be to cover private hospitals that are willing to serve as vaccination centres and have an employee strength of above 1,000.



Senior medical officers from civic centres during their training on Monday. Pic/Ashish Raje

COVID-19 vaccine

The BMC will train the private hospital staff. Around 1.26 lakh healthcare workers will be the first to get the vaccine, for which the civic body has identified hospitals like KEM, Sion, Nair, Cooper, Bhabha, V. N. Desai, Rajawadi and BDBA. Each centre will have to finalise three to five vaccination sites on their premises. A team of five, including a nurse, a doctor, an administrative staffer and two support staff will manage the sites. This is why it is important to have a good employee strength, officials said.

A health department official from the BMC said, "We are considering allowing private hospitals to serve as vaccination centres. But this will be done only after a successful run of the eight civic hospitals. A hospital with an employee strength of more than 1,000 can be considered after the employees are trained properly."

On Monday, the BMC trained senior medical officers from medical colleges and peripheral hospitals. These medical officers have to train their staff by January 7, 2021. Health workers' data, too, is being uploaded on a digital portal for vaccinating them. Private hospital staffers, too, will be vaccinated at a centre nearest to their own hospital, officials said.

While the four peripheral and four medical colleges are being readied as vaccination centres, they will have their own staff immunised on priority and then other healthcare workers will follow as per the system that will determine who will get vaccinated and when.

5

No. of people needed to man a vaccination centre

07

Day in January, 2021 by which civic hospitals have to train staff

