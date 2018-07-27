Mumbai: Private hospitals will now have to add 'charitable' to their names

The administration has issued a notification asking all hospitals to add the word to their names for display on hospital buildings

Representational Image

The Charity Commissioner's office is of the opinion that adding the word 'charitable' in names of private hospitals will ensure that beds reserved for the underprivileged don't remain unused. The administration has issued a notification asking all hospitals to add the word to their names for display on hospital buildings.

It is mandatory for all big hospitals to reserve 20 per cent of their total beds for the poor. But there have been several cases of hospitals not complying with the norm or advertising the same on their premises, especially at the entry.

"It's now been made compulsory — first name, then the addition, followed by 'hospital'. This will help the poor to identify hospitals where they can avail treatment under the quota," said state Charity Commissioner Shivkumar Dige.

As per the new rule, these hospitals will have to change the name everywhere, including on the board on the building. "This rule is not just 'on paper'; they will have to make the change on banners, boards and posters as well. If not implemented properly, action will be taken against them," he added.

Hospitals, however, said they are yet to receive an official letter. Dr P M Bhujang, president of Associations of Hospitals, said, "I know about the proposal, but we haven't received the GR yet. Until we see it, we can't comment on it."

