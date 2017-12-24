Mumbai: Project-affected people could stay in same locality

But, it comes at a price. Those wishing to stay back in their existing localities, need to pay civic body a ready reckoner fee

The city's development projects might soon get a respite from the resistance of people affected by the projects. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is contemplating offering an option to those affected, to shift them closer to their former homes. The civic body's decision, if implemented, will reduce opposition from residents who are unwilling to relocate, which is currently posing the biggest hurdle for upcoming projects.



According to officials, currently, people affected by developmental projects are being shifted to Mahul or Mankhurd. Due to the absence of basic infrastructure facilities and long distance from key city locations, most residents refuse to accept the civic body's offer. This leads to several litigations against the projects and stiff opposition from residents.

A senior civic official from the BMC said, "Projects like road widening, nullah widening, redevelopment of old and dilapidated municipal properties, developing open spaces by clearing encroachments from water pipeline area, often face opposition from those to be displaced. No one wants to shift far from their existing localities as it affects their routines." He added, "Owing to non-availability of housing in the city, we cannot accommodate them within their current localities. But, over the past few years, we have got many houses from builders under the amenities rule."

The BMC's latest project of clearing encroachments along the Tansa water pipeline and road widening of LBS Marg in Bhandup and other areas are currently facing this very problem. The proposal offering residential structures to rehabilitate them in the same locality will be tabled in the Improvement Committee next week for approval. According to the proposal, residential properties would be given housing in the same locality but that would come at a price.

Residents will have to pay a ready reckoner rate that amounts to the difference in the property rate of the existing place and the new place. For example, if the person is being displaced from Worli, where the property rate is Rs 39 lakh, to Mahul, where the property rate is Rs 10 lakh, then the person, should he wish to stay in Worli, will have to pay the BMC the difference (R29 lakh), under the ready reckoner rate.

