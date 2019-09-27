Mumbai: Proposed car depot site in Aarey Milk Colony has wild trees, says 2012 report

The debate over whether the location where the car depot for Metro line 3 is to be constructed in Aarey Milk Colony is a forest continues, but a letter sent by the Tehsildar's office to the Suburban Collector's office in 2012, mentions that it has para grass and wild trees. It is also stated that the plot proposed for the depot comes in the Green Zone and is a No Development Zone.

mid-day has a copy of the letter that was written by the Tehsildar's Andheri office to the Suburban Collector, Mumbai on July 26, 2012. It was in response to a letter sent by the Suburban Collector, Mumbai on getting the land.



"During the site visit that was conducted on July 21, 2012, it was found that the plot comes within the jurisdiction of Aarey Milk Colony and it has para grass and huge wild trees. At one portion of the plot there are also high tension power supply lines. The plot is located north of JVLR road," reads the letter sent by the tehsildar's office. It is also stated that the plot comes in the Green Zone as mentioned in BMC's DP and is a No Development Zone. "Two major water bodies pass via the plot and the Mithi River area is close to the east and west of the plot. The entire land is a marshy land," it says.

