Mumbai: Protesting docs shut non-emergency services

national

Resident doctors sported black ribbons on their wrists, demanding stricter regulations to protect doctors

Representation picture

Two national medical bodies closed down OPDs in private practice and radiodiagnostic modalities for 24 hours in solidarity with the doctors' assault in Kolkata. Thankfully, patients were not inconvenienced as emergency services were functioning as usual.

Resident doctors sported black ribbons on their wrists, demanding stricter regulations to protect doctors. Maharashtra State Branch of Indian Radiological and Imaging Association along with hundreds of doctors from Indian Medical Association joined hands demanding a national law against violence in hospitals.

Nisha Khatri, president, MARD committee, KEM said, "All doctors were on duty, but we carried out a protest march at 1pm."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates