Mumbai: Protests rock Sewri TB hospital, leave patients in the lurch

Nurses protest at Sewri TB Hospital

Sewri TB Hospital, the biggest such medical institution run by a civic body, is once again in the news for the wrong reasons. The nursing staff held a protest at the hospital, and even went on strike, against Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC's) decision to suspend a nurse, seeking a senior doctor's resignation.

But families of the TB patients who were made to leave the hospital due to the nurses' harassment jumped to support the doctors and held a retaliatory protest at the civic headquarters.

Nurses make their case

Around seven days ago, BMC suspended a nurse, transferred three and issued notices to 10 nurses, all for misbehaviour. The nurses have now demanded the removal of Dr Amar Pawar, who had reportedly complained to the authority against the nurses.

According to the nursing staff, the doctors allow patients' relatives to stay in the hospital, which leads to nuisance, and the medical teams have to take heat for it.

"As TB patients take longer time for recovery, many relatives stay at the hospital. They watch TV late in the night and also misbehave with us. If we try to protest, the doctors support the families. There is no one to hear us," said a nurse.

Shiv Sena corporator Shraddha Jadhav has given assurance to the nurses and said, "A medical staffer shouldn't be fired just by listening to one side of the story. It is their only source of income. I will raise the issue and make sure the nurses' voices are heard."

Hospitalspeak

While the hospital authority opined that Dr Pawar never made any complaint, and that it was actually made by patients' relatives, Dr Lalit Anande, medical superintendent of the hospital, said they will take action against the nurses. "Such kind of behaviour cannot be tolerated... due to which patients have to suffer. This strike has resulted in no one being there to care for the patients," he added.

Last week, six children undergoing treatment at the hospital were forced to leave. The family had alleged that the nurses had thrown them out. Taking cognisance, BMC administration had then taken strict action against the nurses.

