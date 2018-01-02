Mumbai Protests: Traffic jam at Chembur Naka, Nehru Nagar and other areas; harbour line affected

The protests led to a traffic jam on the Eastern Express highway as well as on the Sion-Panvel highway on Tuesday morning

Roads blocked as RPI activists protest. Pic/Twitter

With the Republican Party of India's protests spreading across Mumbai, some of the key roads and local train routes in the city have felt the brunt. The epicentre of the protests in Mumbai were determined to be around the Amar Mahal area near Chembur

The protests led to a traffic jam on the Eastern Express highway as well as on the Sion-Panvel highway on Tuesday morning. Dalit groups reportedly assembled at Mulund, Chembur, Bhandup, Nehru Nagar in Kurla and Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Vikhroli in an attempt to launch a 'raasta roko' protest.

In order to ease the congestion, authoties arranged for diversions along key routes. Traffice from Vikhroli, Jogeshwari-Vikhroli link road and Sion-Panvel highway was diverted to LBS Road, Saki Vihar and Umarshi Bappa Chowk respectively.

1. Vikroli north and south bound diverted to LBS road.

2. JVLR diverted towards Saki Vihar

3. Sion Panvel Highway diverted at Umarshi Bappa Chowk to Jhama Mahal Chowk to Panjrapol #TrafficUpdate — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 2, 2018

Don’t believe in rumours. Traffic on Eastern expressway was affected due to protests. It’s moving now. Traffic at Chembur Naka is still affected. There is nothing to panic. Verify facts with police officers and men before posting anything on social media. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 2, 2018

As a result of the agitations, shops in Mulund, Kandivili and Chembur were forced to shut down. The protests come a day after Dalit and Maratha groups clashed in Pune, after the anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle. The clashes resulted in the death of one protestor.

The protests also had an impact on the movement of local trains, with train services being slightly delayed across the city. The harbour line, however, felt the most impact. Train services were stalled at the Chembur station and Harbour line trains were blocked between Kurla and Mankhurd.

However, Harbour line Trains were running on schedule between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kurla, as well as between Mankhurd and Vashi to Panvel. Further, the main harbour line and Transharbour trains were reported to be running normally.

Due to public agitation not related to railways, Harbour line trains are not running between Kurla and Mankhurd.

Harbour line Trains are running between CSMT-Kurla and Mankhurd/Vashi and Panvel. Main line and Transharbour trains are running normally.@RidlrMUM @drmmumbaicr — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) January 2, 2018

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has requested for a judicial enquiry into the Koregaon incident while announcing a compensatory amount for the victim of the violence. He was quoted as having said, "Request will be made to Supreme Court for judicial inquiry in Koregaon violence matter and CID inquiry will also be conducted on the death of the youth. Rs 10 lakh compensation for victim’s kin."

