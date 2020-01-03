Mumbai: Puppy trapped for 12 hours in Virar rescued alive by fire brigade, animal lovers

The scared pup had been crying for help all night; (right) the puppy seen through the hole made in the wall. Pics/Hanif Patel

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A puppy who fell between two compound walls in a Virar locality and got trapped for 12 hours was rescued alive by the fire brigade and animal lovers. On Wednesday morning, Mitesh Jain, honorary district animal welfare officer, received a call from Anirudh D'Cunha of Chalpet, Agashi, Virar West, about a puppy that had got stuck in the narrow space between two walls since midnight.

D'Cunha, who the bungalow where the puppy got trapped, also said that he had called the fire brigade earlier but they had refused to help. He said the puppy had been crying in fear for a long time. Jain immediately called the VVMC fire brigade and the Karuna Trust, an animal welfare NGO.



The fire brigade officers and members of Karuna Trust with the rescued pup

"We rushed to the spot at 10 am and began the rescue operation. Fire officers tried their best to pull out the puppy but the gap was very narrow, barely five to six inches between the two compound walls, and the space was 12-feet-deep. It was finally decided to make a hole in the wall where the pup was trapped," Jain said.

After an hour of careful work so as not to harm the puppy, the fire brigade officers managed to pull him out. "The puppy was stressed, scared, dehydrated, hungry and unable to stand properly," said Jain. Karuna Trust, Virar, sent their ambulance and administered first aid and saline to the puppy. The puppy is now under the care of Karuna Trust, Jain said.



The portion of wall that had to be broken to rescue the pup

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates