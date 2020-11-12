Mumbai: QR code system to make police patrols more accountable

The Mumbai police have begun the process to set up a digital system of patrolling to increase accountability and responsibility. The system, which is already in place in south Mumbai, will take updates on patrolling every two hours.

According to police, patrolling will be monitored through QR codes which are being pasted at important locations in the city. The beat marshal in the area has to scan the code through an app meant for Mumbai police. "This will make patrolling foolproof and fix responsibility and accountability of the policemen assigned for patrolling," said Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order) Vishwas Nangare Patil. The system will ensure that no cop skips patrolling a location. "Patrolling is an important part of policing and helps prevent crime, generate intelligence," Nangare Patil said.

Three-category system

The system has been divided into three categories — A, B and C. Category A is for important locations where patrolling has to be done every two hours — like Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Chaityabhoomi, etc. Category B will need patrolling once a day and category C will need it once a week. "The renovation of beat chowkis will help in this system as they have been allotted enough vehicles," said Nangare Patil. Motorbikes will be used in narrow lanes and slum areas, four-wheelers will focus on main roads and important locations.

QR codes have been placed in a manner to enable patrolling on foot too. For example, if a garden is a patrolling point, the QR code will be placed on a statue or a structure in the centre of the garden to ensure that the policeman on duty covers the expanse of the garden while making his way to the QR code.

Police stations have been tasked to initially choose 60 important locations in their jurisdictions and then ensure patrolling. "Most crimes like robbery, house break-ins, pickpocketing take place due to lack of active patrolling. This is why it needs to be continuous and regular," an officer from south Mumbai said.

