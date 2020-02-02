Mumbai's queer community feels boxed in on Azad Maidan

The Mumbai Pride, organised by a collective called the Queer Azaadi Mumbai (QAM), had to alter its plan of marching from its traditional meeting point at August Kranti Maidan because the police denied it permission fearing anti-CAA slogans being raised at the march. LGBTQIA+ folks and allies assembled in hundreds for a solidarity gathering at the Azad Maidan instead. The disappointment was palpable as Mumbai's queer community was not allowed to march and interact with people along the way. "I think it's a violation of our right, of being able to express ourselves. I don't like that we are restricted to this chunk of land and there is no engagement with others. It feels like we've been forced back into boxes and that is repressive. A lot of us fear that this might happen again next year. What's important right now is to ensure that it doesn't," said Richa Vashista, a mental health professional and queer rights champion."



Hundreds of people showed up at Azad Maidan with colourful posters

The theme of this year's pride gathering was 'bring it on' and people showed up in their assertive best. Colourful crowds started trickling in by 3 pm and soon, the ground was swelling with people. The atmosphere consisted of a blaring yet a bold cacophony of speeches and sloganeering by the queer, their parents, and allies. "As someone who is a social influencer, it is my duty to stand in solidarity with all people. Of course, this gathering is close to my heart because I am a part of the community. But we should use our privilege to talk about real problems. For instance, we need to talk about TransAct. Our trans sisters have done so much for the betterment of our community. It's high time we support them. We need to be the change we want to see and that's why I am here today," said Sushant Divgikar, model and media personality. The gathering ended with a reading of the Preamble of the Constitution, as people collectively reaffirmed their belief in democratic values.

