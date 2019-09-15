Mumbai: Quick-thinking cop wakes up homeless people in line of fire

An alert Government Railway Police (GRP) constable saved five lives when a fire broke out on the skywalk of Cotton Green railway station. On Saturday at 7 am, constable Sayalu Irlawar said, "I was assigned the 9 am to 9 pm duty there. As I was standing at the ticket booking counter, I noticed that there was a fire over the skywalk. I rushed towards the place accompanied by pointman Vinod Patil and Ashok Tarke. We found homeless people sleeping on the skywalk to save themselves from heavy rains. I woke them up and asked them to leave the spot with belongings."

With the fire raging around 100 metres away, Irlawar realised that the homeless people's belongings may contribute to the spreading of the fire, causing more damage. According to the fire department soon after the incident was reported, they rushed with two fire tenders to the spot to bring the fire under control.

