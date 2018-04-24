Mumbai: Quick-thinking Railway staff douse fire at Kalyan station

Quick-thinking railway staffers doused a fire that broke out in a garbage heap at Kalyan station yesterday, next to platform number 1 on the UP line



The Fire Brigade was informed about the fire, but personnel couldn't get to it. Kalyan railway staff then doused it

Quick-thinking railway staffers doused a fire that broke out in a garbage heap at Kalyan station yesterday, next to platform number 1 on the UP line. Fire Brigade personnel couldn't get to it, as the spot was difficult to reach.

A railway official from Kalyan railway station said, "Garbage from local and outstation trains is collected on the station, from morning to night. It is thrown next to platform number 1." An official said the spot where it is dumped cannot be accessed easily, hence the Fire Brigade, which had been informed, could not reach it.

A witness, Irfan Khan said, "Our train was supposed to reach at 2:20 pm but it was stopped near Patri Pool because of the smoke and reached about 30 minutes later. We saw some railway workers carrying water in buckets to pour it on the fire. We asked them why they were not using fire extinguishers or calling the Fire Brigade. They said they didn't have extinguishers and the Fire Brigade can't reach the spot."

Railway workers later used pipes to hose down the fire. It was doused over an hour later. Kalyan railway station officer Prabhat Das refused to comment on the matter. Central Railway PRO A K Jain said, "There was a fire but no train was delayed because of it."

