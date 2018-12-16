Mumbai racegoers can't wait to set eyes on Sir Cecil

other-sports

The reason will be a horse named Sir Cecil who hasn't lost a single race in his career of seven starts

Horse lovers in Mumbai will throng the Mahalaxmi racecourse today to witness the second Classic of the Mumbai season--the Villoo Poonawalla Indian 2000 Guineas (Gr 1), slated as the prime event of Sunday's eight-race card. The reason will be a horse named Sir Cecil who hasn't lost a single race in his career of seven starts.

Bred at the Dashmesh stud (Win Legend - Elusive Trust), Sir Cecil races in the silks of his breeder Tegbir Brar. The three-year-old is trained by S Padmanabhan, and will be ridden by jockey David Allan. Sir Cecil has everything going for him except the experience of racing at the Mahalaxmi racetrack which, in some cases in the past, has posed problems for horses coming from the south in their first run here.

Of Sir Cecil's seven rivals in the 2000-Guineas fray, Star Superior, trained by Rajesh Narredu and to be ridden by his elder brother Suraj Narredu, will be hoping to stun the champion.

Though Sir Cecil has decisively beaten Star Superior during their latest encounter in the Gr 1, Kingfisher Ultra Bangalore Derby over 2000m, the fact remains that earlier over the mile trip of Gr 1, Colts Championship Stakes, Star Superior was only a head shy of Sir Cecil at the wire. And since today's contest will be over the mile trip, the connections of Star Superior--including owner Zavaray Poonawalla whose silks he dons--have legitimate reasons to keep their fingers crossed.

I expect Sir Cecil to continue his winning streak.

First race at 1.30 pm.

Selections:

Cole Gold Trophy - Div I (Class V; 1200m)

Flaming Martini 1, Findlerhof 2, Transform 3.

Ranjit V Bhat Memorial Gold Trophy (Class I; 1600m)

Costa Brava 1, New England 2.

P M Rungta Golden Sprint Stakes (Class III; 1000m)

Pokerface 1, Riquewihr 2, Colombianaprincess 3.

Cole Gold Trophy - Div II (Class V; 1200m)

El Comandante 1, Medici 2, She Is A Spy 3.

Faiz Jasdanwalla Trophy (For 2y, maidens; 1200m)

Peerless 1, Kariega 2, Starringo 3.

Villoo Poonawalla Indian 2000 Guineas - Gr 1 (For 3y; 1600m)

Sir Cecil 1, Star Superior 2, Awesome One 3.

Satinello Trophy (Class IV; 1000m)

Highland Lass 1, Chosen One 2, Clark Kent 3.

StyleCracker Borough Stakes (Class III; 1400m)

Bottega Louie 1, Hyannis 2, Grand Tenton 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Costa Brava (2-3)

Upset: Headway (5-2)

Today's pools

Super jackpot: 3,4,5,6,7,8

Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8

Treble pools: I - 5,6,7; II - 6,7,8

Tanala pool: All races.

