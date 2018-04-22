Mumbai: Radio City selected by BMC to run cycling track from NCPA to Chowpatty

With Radio City coming on board, the aim is to reach out to more cyclists through their shows on air.



After several failed attempts to running functional cycling tracks in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finally managed to accomplish something in this regard. The civic body invited fresh tenders last year to appoint an agency to run dedicated cyclic track from NCPA to Girgaon Chowpatty on all Sundays and alternative Saturday mornings. Now, Radio City will be taking on the mantle. According to preset conditions, the agency undertaking the responsibility would be given Rs 3.5 lakh to organise each event, however, no display with the purpose of sponsorship was to be allowed on tracks. With Radio City coming on board, the aim is to reach out to more cyclists through their shows on air.

Kartik Kalla, national head, programming, marketing and AudaCITy, Radio City said, "It gives us immense pleasure to associate with the BMC for Mumbai's very own cycle-friendly track. The city runs through our veins and we are leveraging our medium for the benefit of the city and its citizens. We look forward to a huge participation for this initiative from all our Mumbaikars who strive to live a healthy life."

A civic official involved with this project, said, "The remuneration will be given to the agency for the infrastructure that's needed for the event. There can be no sponsor involved, whose name will be displayed on the day of the event." It's also likely that cycles shall be provided on rent to ensure participation from everyone, he added.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner, said, "Among the three interested parties that approached us, we found Radio City to be suitable. I will now send a formal proposal to the joint commissioner of traffic. Once their no-objection is obtained, we will ask the radio to start work on the event."

