Mumbai: Radio City's 'Kar... Mumbaikar' plastic ban initiative kicks off in Dadar

Radio City invites you to be an influencing part of the revolutionary initiative 'Kar...Mumbaikar' to support the plastic ban with the distribution of thousands of cloth bags to the vegetable and flower vendors at Dadar Market in the city of Mumbai.

Activity starts at 8:45 AM from Dadar Fruit and Vegetable Market and ending at 10:30 AM at Dadar flower market.

Meeting Point: 8:30 AM at Tulsipipe Road Vegetable Market.

Influencers driving the initiative

1.RJ Salil and RJ Archana

2. Nidhi Choudhari BMC Deputy Commissioner

3.Afroz Shah

4. Ms. Ann, Norway Consulate Head

We invite you to be part of the committee to influence and motivate Mumbaikars for a better tomorrow.

