Mumbai Radio stations off air due to technical setback

Dec 20, 2018, 10:12 IST | mid-day online correspondent

This took place on a Thursday morning of 20 December 2018. Radio City took to social media site Twitter to tell their fans and users of the issue they were facing

All Mumbai Radio stations went off the air after they suffered some technical issues.

This took place on a Thursday morning of 20 December 2018. Radio City took to social media site Twitter to tell their fans and users of the issue they were facing.

They went on to tweet saying: Due to a technical setback all of Mumbai radio stations are off air. We will resume shortly. #RukawatKeLiyeKhedHai , Stay Tuned!! #ragragmeinmumbaicity

Further details awaited.

