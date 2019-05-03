Mumbai: Raid on Aarey godown unearths spurious chemical-toddy concoction

national

Cops arrest three accused, who used to mix harmful chemicals with toddy and sell them at 'tadi madi' centres across Mumbai

One of the accused had taken the godown on rent and given it to the other two to carry out the business

Acting on a tip off, the Aarey police raided a godown in Aarey Colony unit number 31 and seized more than 2,184 kg of harmful chemicals (worth around '45.35 lakh), which are used to make spurious toddy. After being prepared at the godown, the liquor is supplied to 'tadi madi' centres across the city. The cops have arrested three accused in the case and booked them under various sections of IPC.

According to the police, inspector Daya Nayak along with senior PI Vijaylaxmi Hiremat and sub-inspector Audhut Wadikar raided the godown and recovered chemicals including chloral hydrate, ammonia sulphur, citric acid, shagreen and navagar powder.

The arrested accused have been identified as Venkat Ramaniya Karbuja, Rajanna Busrup and Buniyad Ahmad Ansari. A police officer said, "The accused have been booked under Sections 328, 272, 273 and 34 of IPC. After being produced in court, they were remanded to police custody till May 4."

Police sources said Karbuja and Busrup were running the godown for years. Every time they got caught, they managed to secure bail and continue with the illegal business. They used to mix the chemicals in toddy and sell the spurious concoction to 'tadi madi' centres across the city. The third accused Ansari had taken the godown on rent from the Aarey authority and given it to the other two to run the business.

A police officer said, "The chemicals that the accused were using to make spurious liquor are highly dangerous. If more quantities of it are added to the liquor, people can die after consuming it. Such a hooch tragedy had happened in Malwani a couple of years ago, in which 104 people had died and dozens had become disabled.

2,184 kg

Amount of harmful chemicals seized from the godown

Rs 45.35 lakh

Net worth of the seized chemicals

