Mumbai: Rail engineer inspecting tracks hit by speeding train near Kalyan

mumbai

The rail engineer was brought to Kalyan by a local and was admitted in AIMS Hospital and shifted to Fortis Hospital Kalyan where he passed away.

Picture of the deceased railway engineer Vimal Rai. Courtesy/ Rajendra B. Aklekar

An on-duty railway engineer who was inspecting railway tracks near Kalyan was hit by a speeding local train on Wednesday.

Vimal Rai, while inspecting tracks, was run over at 4:43 pm on the CSMT-bound mainline track, between Thakurli-Kalyan. He was immediately brought to Kalyan by a local and was admitted to AIMS Hospital and then shifted to Fortis Hospital Kalyan where he died.

Rai, who was just above age 40, was a hard-working officer and was a field man. Senior officials said that he had co-ordinated the Badlapur incident in the weekend.

