Search

Mumbai: Rail engineer inspecting tracks hit by speeding train near Kalyan

Published: Aug 01, 2019, 11:07 IST | Rajendra B Aklekar

The rail engineer was brought to Kalyan by a local and was admitted in AIMS Hospital and shifted to Fortis Hospital Kalyan where he passed away.

Mumbai: Rail engineer inspecting tracks hit by speeding train near Kalyan
Picture of the deceased railway engineer Vimal Rai. Courtesy/ Rajendra B. Aklekar

An on-duty railway engineer who was inspecting railway tracks near Kalyan was hit by a speeding local train on Wednesday.

Vimal Rai, while inspecting tracks, was run over at 4:43 pm on the CSMT-bound mainline track, between Thakurli-Kalyan. He was immediately brought to Kalyan by a local and was admitted to AIMS Hospital and then shifted to Fortis Hospital Kalyan where he died.

Also Read: Army officer's body found on railway track in Delhi

Rai, who was just above age 40, was a hard-working officer and was a field man. Senior officials said that he had co-ordinated the Badlapur incident in the weekend.

Also Read: 20-year-old man arrested for throwing stone at railway guard in Vashi

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

mumbai newsmumbai railwayskalyan

Shocking! Girl's narrow escape from falling off speeding train in Mumbai

  • Get the best of Mid-day.com delivered to your inbox
    Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK