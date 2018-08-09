Mumbai: Railway employee gets 4 years in jail in bribery case

crime

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him. According to the CBI, Raman, who worked as accounts officer, demanded bribe from a person whose elder brother worked with the Central Railway

Representational picture

A special CBI court in Mumbai has sentenced a Central Railway official to four years' rigorous imprisonment for seeking bribe for grant of pension. Judge P K Sharma held the accused, Mukundan Raman, guilty under the Prevention Of Corruption Act last Saturday.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him. According to the CBI, Raman, who worked as accounts officer, demanded bribe from a person whose elder brother worked with the Central Railway.

The complainant had alleged that when his brother died, Raman demanded money for sanctioning pension to the family. Raman told the complainant that a superior officer was demanding Rs 10,000 and initially the complainant will have to shell out Rs 3,000.

After the complainant approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the CBI, the agency's sleuths caught Raman red-handed while accepting Rs 2,000 from him on March 24, 2015.

The prosecution examined 11 witnesses during the trial, said Special Public Prosecutor Ashok Bagoria.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever