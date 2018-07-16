Mumbai: Railway policemen help woman passenger deliver twins in local train

According to the Central Railway, its officials received information about a woman, identified as Shaikh Salma Tabassum - a resident of Narayan Nagar, Ghatkopar - having labour pains while travelling with her family

The twins along with their mother have been admitted to Rukmanibai hospital for further treatment and care

A 30-year-old woman delivered twins on Sunday morning while onboard the LTT-Visakhapatanam Express at Kalyan railway station, with the help of two female constables.

According to the Central Railway, its officials received information about a woman, identified as Shaikh Salma Tabassum - a resident of Narayan Nagar, Ghatkopar - having labour pains while travelling with her family. Thereafter, on-duty sub-inspector Nitin Gaur along with RPF staffers - head constables Neelam Gupta and Surekha Kadam - jumped into action and attended to the woman at Kalyan in the presence of railway medical staff.

Gupta said, "We got a call from officials mentioning that a woman was in labour. We have received training to handle such situations, and accordingly, informed the medical staff. The delivery went smoothly and the woman had a baby boy and girl. This is the first time that we were involved in the delivery of twins. The entire compartment burst out in applause after the children were born."

After the delivery, the woman passenger along with her twins was taken to Rukmanibai Hospital for further treatment and care. The mother and both the babies are healthy and doing well.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates