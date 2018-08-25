Mumbai: Railway recruitment racket busted

crime

Manjit Singh Chilotre, one of the two arrested in the case

The Mumbai police have busted a racket, in which seven people were cheated of Rs 93 lakh totally, on the pretext of jobs in the railways through the railway minister's quota. Interestingly, one of the accused, upset over his share in the money, wrote an email to union railway minister Piyush Goyal about the scam. During investigation it was found that he was also involved. The police have arrested two people and suspect five more are involved in the racket.

Last week, Goyal received an email from a person from Vasai called Rufus Dabre. He wrote that a person was collecting money on the pretext of giving jobs in the railways through the railway minister's quota. Pravin Gedam, personal secretary of the railway minister, registered a complaint in the matter at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar police station on August 20.

MRA police picked up Dabre, as they found he was instrumental in the racket. "With the information given by him, another person was arrested from New Delhi," said DCP (Zone 1) Abhishek Trimukhe. "Till now 7 people have claimed they were cheated, totally to the tune of Rs 93 lakh," he added.

Police arrested Manjit Singh Chilotre, a Malad resident, from New Delhi. "Dabre wrote to the minister because there was a dispute with the other scamsters about sharing the money," said another officer. Both accused were sent to police custody till August 30.

