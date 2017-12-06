Mumbai: Railway trade union protests against shifting staff to house museum

Railway trade union members on the Central Railway have opposed the moving of 400 employees from the Mumbai CSMT heritage building to convert it into a transport museum, and have put up signboards at the station denouncing this

Railway trade union members on the Central Railway have opposed the moving of 400 employees from the Mumbai CSMT heritage building to convert it into a transport museum, and have put up signboards at the station denouncing this. "The CSMT building can be converted into a heritage museum. There is no opposition to that.



One of the boards put up at CSMT protesting the removal of staff from its heritage building

But moving employees from the building will be a disaster. It can also affect train operations. We will oppose the move," Praveen Bajpai, general secretary of Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh (CRMS) said. mid-day had broken the story on December 2 (CSMT offices make way for rail museum) that Central Railway had begun the process of vacating the Mumbai CSMT building to convert it into a transport museum, following directives from Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Also Read: Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus will now be converted into rail museum

The project is being done by the railways in collaboration with Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage. Central Railway has floated an expression of interest to rent a 8,000 sq m office building approachable by the main road with parking space for 20 cars, within the radius of 1/2 km from the Mumbai CSMT building to relocate the offices.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go