National Railway Mazdoor Union (NRMU), the biggest union of railway staff, in a meeting on Monday, threatened to stop local and outstation trains if the land is handed over to the state for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Railway union members put up boards at Mumbai CSMT questioning the railways' decision

Railway union members have threatened to stop all operations over the Dharavi deal that proposes the leasing of prime land in the city to the Dharavi Development Authority. The Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA) is slated to lease 45 acres of surplus land near Mahim-Matunga to the DRA, according to a late-night deal sealed in the presence of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh (CRMS) put up banners across Mumbai CSMT saying it was a case of "outspoken charity" with railway employees not having enough space for their own quarters and the management giving away land to slum dwellers in the city. "It is unfair on the part of the railway ministry to strike such a deal," a CRMS office-bearer said.

"The project is not going to benefit anyone, especially the commuters. The railway staff can't be evicted instantly. If the authorities ignore our protests, we will stop all operations of trains," said Venu P Nair, general secretary, NRMU.

The 45-acre railway land has close to 1,200 residential plots of which most house multistoried railway residential quarters, the century-old Matunga railway workshop, RPF parade ground, a welfare institute, recreational hall, health units and a playground.

45acres

Total railway land to be leased to DRA

