Mumbai: Railways, BMC, agencies meet to set bridge work ball rolling

Decision on opening Delisle bridge for pedestrians as well as light vehicles to be taken after joint inspection by all stakeholders today

A policeman gives alternate directions to a pedestrian as the Delisle bridge is shut. Pic/Atul Kamble

Two days after shutting the Lower Parel bridge, the BMC now wants the railways to carry out a detailed inspection again and take a second opinion on whether reconstruction is needed. Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta said it will completely be the railways' call whether or not to accept the second opinion, and the civic body won't interfere.

In a joint meeting with all stakeholders, Mehta also said to consider opening up Delisle bridge at least for pedestrians and light vehicles. A decision will be taken after a joint inspection by all stakeholders today.

Highlighting how the railways dilly-dallied on taking action despite being aware about the corrosion in the bridge since last November, civic officials said Mehta has now instructed the railways to start the process of hiring contractors for the demolition at the earliest.

Getting started

It is now clear that reconstruction of the bridge's portion in railway premises will be done by WR with funds from the civic body, while the approach road will be built by the BMC, as per designs drawn by the railways.

A civic source present in the meeting said, "Officials of BMC along with the railways, traffic and Mumbai Police will conduct a joint inspection and identify the problem points; they will try to open it for pedestrians and light vehicles."

For the safety of pedestrians using the road below the bridge, the BMC yesterday demolished dangerous portions of the parapet wall. Devendrakumar Jain, assistant municipal commissioner of G-south ward, said, "As a precaution, we took off some stones that had plants growing through the cracks."

From ROB to FOBs

The bridge's closure has shifted the entire load of pedestrians to the foot overbridges at Lower Parel station, with three times the usual footfall being recorded there on Tuesday.

WR's chief PRO, Ravindra Bhaker, said, "There is continuous coordination between civic officials and us, and work will be done accordingly. In the meanwhile, we also surveyed the strength of the foot overbridges, and there is no need for any repair or strengthening."

