Mumbai: Railways suspends biometric attendance in view of Coronavirus

This picture has been used for representational purposes

The Indian Railways has said they have suspended biometric attendance and limited the use of breathalysers for train drivers following the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. A railway spokesperson confirmed this saying the mandatory blood alcohol tests for train drivers are now being done with disposable breathalyser kits.

"Doctors at Emergency Medical Rooms in railway stations are being sensitised on Coronavirus and the Central Railway has also identified quarantine centres. We have been disseminating public health messages at railway stations and on trains," Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Shivaji Sutar said.

Railway hospitals have been provided with 1,100 isolation beds to treat suspected Coronavirus cases and necessary protective gear. Further, the Railways has identified 12,483 beds for quarantine at different locations across the country.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates