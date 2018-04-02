Mumbai: Railway's water vending machines help quench Diva locals' thirst

Many of them carry extra bottles to buy water from these machines, due to the scarce supply



Many locals buy water from the water vending machines at Diva and other railway stations

Residents troubled by the water scarcity in Diva, have turned to the railways' water vending machines for their daily need. Students, youngsters, office-goers carry empty bottles, which they fill at stations on their way home.

The scarcity of water is compounded by the erratic times of its supply. Locals have to juggle their work times and the water supply times. Many even complained of not receiving water for almost 12 hours. However Thane city, three stations away, receives uninterrupted water supply.



BJP Yuva head of Diva, Aadesh Bhagat shows the jungle of TMC pipes near the Reliance Tower, which are in filth. He says the water supply can be contaminated due to this. Pics/Sameer Markande

Locals claim every month they spend at least Rs 1,000 on water tankers and mineral water bottles. This correspondent spoke to the residents of BR Nagar, Gavdevi Mandir and NR Nagar in Diva, who narrated their troubles regarding water. At BR Nagar, Ashwini Pudman, a resident of Adarsh society said, "We get water once in two days, at any time. So we have to regularly keep watch. The corporator told us that the Thane Municipal Corporation has installed a new pipe in our area, and assured that the problem of water scarcity has been solved. But we get water only for two hours once in two days, and it is so little that we can fill only two small vessels. So we have to call for a water tanker and buy mineral water bottles."

Turning to the railways

Another local, Yojana Pol from Pooja Society said, "My family income is Rs 8000, we are three people. My son is a student. Every month we have to spend at least Rs 1,000 on a water tanker and mineral water bottles. In our society children carry extra bottles in their bags and while they are coming back home, they get water from the stations."

Mayur Gawade who stays in Diva's Gavdevi area said, "Instead of spending Rs 20 on a mineral water bottle, we buy water from the Railway's water vending machines. It is not expensive and is easily available." BJP Yuva head of Diva, Aadesh Bhagat claimed residents have complained several times to the corporator. He said, "Residents pay tax for the TMC's water which they never get on time, and also pay for tankers and mineral water bottles. They have complained to the corporator several times but still their problem is unsolved."

'Resolving the problem'

However, the deputy mayor of TMC, Ramakant Madhvi, who stays in Diva said, "I know about the water scarcity, therefore in the budget we have allotted Rs 200 crore to solve this water problem in Mumbra, Kalva and Diva. We will use Rs 80 crore for the Diva project. We have to take permission from the railways as we want to install an underground water pipeline. The problem is with the pipelines in Diva which are old so now we are trying to install a new one within a year. I think the water problem will be solved in next two years."

Also Read: Continuous water supply a pipe dream in Thane

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates