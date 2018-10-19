Mumbai: Rain dampens the Dussehra spirit for South Mumbaikars

mumbai-rains

Indian Meteorological Department, Mumbai, had predicted light rains or thundershowers towards evening and night on Thursday

A chariot on a festive procession ends up doubling up as shelter after thundershowers take Bandra residents by surprise. Pic/Rane Ashish

As the city celebrated Dussehra, thundershowers played spoilsport in South Mumbai last night, badly hitting Navratri processions with flooding witnessed in a number of areas.

Indian Meteorological Department, Mumbai, had predicted light rains or thundershowers towards evening and night on Thursday. "Convection as seen through the Doppler radar of Mumbai and Goa indicates intense, tall, vertical development of clouds over the west coast, south Madhya Maharashtra and near Raigad. Convective clouds were again seen on Thursday over the west coast. A forecast of lightning and thunder associated with rain was made for Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Goa and Nashik.

Krishananad Hosalikar, director of Indian Meteorological Department, Mumbai, said, "Convection clouds form and grow by a process called convection. Cumulus and Cumulonimbus are examples of this type of cloud. Convection in the atmosphere is the way air floats upwards on account of being warmer than the surrounding air." Due to this not much rain is expected but short spells with intense rainfall along with lightning with thunder can be expected, he added.

