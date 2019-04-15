Mumbai rain: Passing cyclone bring rain to city after days of warm weather

national

Light rains, thunderstorms and lightning are expected on Monday as well, as per a warning issued by The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)

File pic

Giving much-needed relief from the scorching April heat, Rain was reported from several parts of Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Sunday evening. Light rains, thunderstorms and lightning are expected on Monday as well, as per a warning issued by The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

As pre-monsoon showers are likely to hit central Maharashtra, areas like Thane, Palghar and Pune along with Marathwada and Vidarbha will experience light rains along with thunderstorms and lightning. The weather conditions are attributed to cyclonic circulation persisting over south of central Maharashtra, as the cyclone is passing from West Madhya Pradesh towards Karnataka, falling over parts of Maharashtra, reports IMD.

Due to extra moisture formation, light rains will be experienced in isolated parts of Maharashtra. Skymet Weather, a private weather forecasting agency, further stated that increase in intensity and spread of weather activities over Maharashtra, while many parts may receive light to moderate rain and thundershower activities. Strong winds, lightning strikes and hailstorm are also expected.

During this period, Mumbai may also experience showers and thunderstorm. However, on Sunday, the city recorded a spike in the day temperature. The maximum temperate recorded was 35.5, which is one degree above the normal, while temperature recorded last week was 33 degrees.

As per reports, the minimum temperature was recorded at 24 degrees while humidity levels were recorded at 69 per cent.

She also lauded Dr Ambedkar for giving the nation a humanitarian constitution.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates