Search

Mumbai Rain: Pre-monsoon showers lash city, three dead due to electrocution

Jun 02, 2018, 23:48 IST | PTI

A release from the municipal corporation's disaster control room identified the deceased as Anil Yadav (32), Sara Khan (9) and Omkar Phadtare (10)

Mumbai Rains
A woman walks during rains in Mumbai on Saturday. PTI

Three persons including two children died due to electrocution as pre-monsoon showers lashed some parts of the city this evening. A release from the municipal corporation's disaster control room identified the deceased as Anil Yadav (32), Sara Khan (9) and Omkar Phadtare (10).

Yadav and Khan died after coming in contact with live electric wire while walking down a road in Khindipada area in Bhandup West around 8.30 pm. Omkar Phadtare and his friend received an electric shock in Shivkripa Nagar area near Bhandup railway station. While Omkar died in hospital, his friend was seriously injured and was being treated.

Bishwombhar Singh, director-in-charge, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Mumbai said pre-monsoon showers hit the the city and other parts of Maharashtra as well.

"Monsoon is yet to arrive in the state. Pre-monsoon activities are currently seen in entire Maharashtra including Mumbai and Thane," he said. The showers caused water-logging in the city, slowing down the evening traffic. Lightning and heavy winds accompanied the rains.

People took to social media to welcome respite from the sweltering summer.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability, and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Mumbai rains: 3 dead as torrential downpour causes havoc

Tags

mumbai monsoonmumbai rainsnational news