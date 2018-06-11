Mumbai Rains: 20-year-old collegian crushed under falling tree, survives

The incident occurred near Sena Bhavan in Shivaji Park. The victim, along with her relatives, was returning home after watching a movie from Plaza theatre nearby

A 20-year-old collegian, Shreya Raut, was severely injured after a Gulmohar tree came crashing down on her on Saturday night. The incident occurred near Sena Bhavan in Shivaji Park. The victim, along with her relatives, was returning home after watching a movie from Plaza theatre nearby. She was rushed to Hinduja Hospital in Mahim, where her condition remained critical till Sunday morning. She was rushed into surgery on Sunday, after which her condition was stable. On Sunday, the mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar paid a visit to the area, along with the officials, to take a stock of the situation.

According to the information from the BMC, the tree looked healthy from the outside, but its cavity had weakened, leading to the tree falling off after Saturday's downpour. "It looked intact from the outside. An inspection of the tree had not ruled anything suspicious. However, after the falling, when we inspected it, it had developed cavities inside. A preliminary investigation has revealed that to be the cause of the tree's sudden fall," said Ashok Khairnar, G-North Ward Officer. "We have already finished an examination of the trees in our area. We have ordered another detailed inspection of the trees in the area to prevent any incident like this one and to ensure confirmation on their wellbeing," he added.

" The tree fell on her back and the doctors felt there could be a fracture there. We are now awaiting reports. The tree looked absolutely fine. We had no inkling of something like this happening with our daughter. It was so sudden," said Bharat Raut, the victim's father.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates