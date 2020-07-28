Mumbai Rains 2020: August to begin on a rainy note, city to witness fall in temperature

Mumbai and its neighbouring areas have been experiencing moderate rains with thundershowers for the past few days. According to the private weather agency Skymet, Mumbai and the suburbs are expected to witness intense spells of rain between August 2 to August 5.

The private weather agency, in a report, said that the city is not likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall on these days, but it is expected to cause water-logging in low-lying areas. Skymet also said that the rain will lead to a significant fall in city temperature.

We do not expect extremely heavy rains between August 2nd and 5th over #Mumbai and suburbs, but temperatures are expected to decrease and will be in higher twenties. #MumbaiRains #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/NUyFZIhHki — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 28, 2020

The report also mentioned that light rains will continue in different parts of the city until August 1.

Light rain activities are expected to continue over #Mumbai and suburbs until August 1st. Thereafter there may be a significant increase in rain and shower activities. #MumbaiRains #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/NUyFZIhHki — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 28, 2020

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains for the Konkan region, including Mumbai and its surrounding areas. The IMD’s deputy director of meteorology KS Hosalikar tweeted that interiors of Maharashtra are likely to receive moderate to heavy rains in the next 48 hours.

Will update pic.twitter.com/MbVDrBUDza — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 28, 2020

Monsoon activity in past 24 hours

Mumbai experienced intense spells of rains for the past two days, with low-lying areas reporting inundation on Sunday. On Monday, the city received well-distributed rains with the Santacruz observatory recording 29mm rains and the Colaba observatory recording 57mm of rains, Skymet said.

According to the IMD, Bhayander recorded heaviest rains in the city on Monday with 72mm, whereas Nerul received 68mm rains and Dahisar recorded 65mm. Goregaon received the lowest rains at 10mm.

Mumbai and around rains in last 24 hrs on 28th July pic.twitter.com/pP4jAzKAaa — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 28, 2020

The weather department has predicted cloudy skies with a chance of moderate rains in the city and suburbs on Tuesday. The city temperatures have seen a drop with the Santacruz observatory recording a maximum temperature of 29.7 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25 degree Celsius. The Colaba observatory has recorded a maximum temperature of 28.0 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.5 degree Celsius.

