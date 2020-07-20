Mumbai Rains 2020: Chances of heavy showers bleak, weather to remain dry

Last week, Mumbai and neighbouring areas had witnessed heavy rainfall, causing water-logging and traffic jams

After receiving intense spell of showers last week, there has been a decrease in the magnitude of daily rains in Mumbai. According to private weather agency Skymet, the weather in Mumbai will now remain almost dry with isolated rain activities.

In its daily weather bulletin, Skymet said, “Now the cyclonic circulation has shifted to southwest Rajasthan and offshore trough is extending from south Maharashtra coast to Kerala coast. Therefore, the weather of Mumbai will remain almost dry with isolated rain activities.”

According to the private weather agency, during the last 24 hours, the Santacruz observatory recorded 6 mm and Colaba 1 mm of rain. Suburbs of Mumbai also witnessed very light rain at isolated pockets.

“The temperatures will remain above normal by 2 to 3 degree Celsius, in the range of 32 and 34 degrees,” said Skymet.

The agency said that the chances of heavy rain and fall in temperatures are bleak. “We do not expect any significant relief for Mumbai and suburbs from sultry weather for at least one week,” Skymet bulletin stated.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department's (IMD) deputy director-general (western region), KS Hosalikar, tweeted that Mumbai and its surrounding areas are witnessing a rise in temperatures.

With sort of break in rains in the city last 2 days after a very good spells; Mumbai and around temperatures in last two days showing up again. Rainfall in last 24 hrs, in Mumbai

Colaba 0.8 mm

Last week, Mumbai witnessed heavy rain resulting in flooding in several areas. Meanwhile, nine people died in two separate cases of building collapse in the city, caused due to intense showers.

