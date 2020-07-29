Mumbai Rains 2020: City, suburbs brace for rainy weekend

Mumbai has been receiving scattered rains for the past three days with instances of waterlogging being reported at many low-lying areas. According to the private weather agency Skymet, the city will see a marginal increase in rain activities from Friday that will continue till August 6.

The Skymet report said that the city will witness moderate to heavy rains for the next few days that will provide some relief from the sultry weather. However, the private weather agency also predicted a possibility of rains causing a huge traffic jam on the city roads and instances of waterlogging in low-lying areas between August 2 and August 5.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains for the next two days with the Western suburbs, Colaba, and few areas of Thane getting impacted.

Mumbai & around received isol hvy falls in last 24 hrs.Rains continued with mod intensity through out. Western suburbs & Colaba side impact was more, along with some pockets of Thane, NM.Satellite picture is indicating cloudy weather over coast.

Monsoon activity in past 24 hours

According to Skymet, Mumbai has received uneven rains on Tuesday. Some parts of the city received heavy downpour, while some received light showers. The Santacruz observatory recorded 9mm rains, while the Colaba observatory recorded 89mm rains. The private weather agency also said that Thane received heavy downpour on Tuesday.

IMD’s deputy director of Meteorology, KS Hosalikar, said that Mumbai and its neighbouring areas received isolated heavy rains in the last 24 hrs. “Rains continued with mod intensity throughout,” he tweeted while informing the possibility of heavy rains in the next 48 hours.

The weather department has forecast cloudy skies with the chance of moderate rains in the city and the suburbs. The city temperatures were also seen to have taken a plunge with the Santacruz observatory recording a maximum temperature of 28 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24.6 degree Celsius. The Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 26.8 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25 degree Celsius.

