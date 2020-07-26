Mumbai Rains 2020: City to witness patchy rain, intensity to increase in August, says Skymet

Mumbai and its surrounding areas have been witnessing a dry run ever since receiving continuous spells of heavy rainfall for three days in the second week of July. According to private weather agency Skymet, isolated light rains with one or two moderate spells continued over Mumbai and suburbs in the last 24 hours.

As per the weather agency, Santacruz recorded 9 mm of rainfall while Colaba observed 2 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. "We do not expect any significant increase in rain activities over the city for at least the next four days," Skymet said.

In its daily weather bulletin, Skymet said there could be a surge in monsoon activity around July 31. However, the weather agency said that moderate showers over Mumbai and suburbs will increase around July 31 and may continue until August 3 or 4.

The month of August may commence with a rainy note for #Mumbai and suburbs, leading to a drop in overall temperature and the weather will become comfortable.#MumbaiRains #WeatherForecast #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApphttps://t.co/WbzEFw53na — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 25, 2020

On Saturday, Skymet said that patchy rains will continue over Mumbai but thereafter, rain activities are expected to pick pace around August 2 or 3 over Mumbai and suburbs. Making a weather prediction for August, Skymet said that the month of August may commence with a rainy note for Mumbai and suburbs, thus leading to a drop in overall temperature with the weather becoming comfortable.

Rains started in Mumbai and around, moderate and steady as of now.

Cloud bands seen over Mumbai and around with latest radar and satellite images. Possibilities of rains to continue over night at isolated places. pic.twitter.com/lnsvEt0QuF — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 25, 2020

IMD'S deputy director-general, western region, KS Hosalikar took to Twitter and said that there are possibilities of rains to continue overnight at isolated places in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas. Cloud bands seen over Mumbai and around with latest radar and satellite images," Hosalikar tweeted.

For more details on Mumbai rains, check out the app Mumbai Rain by Skymet

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news