Mumbai rains 2020: Heavy rain likely in city on June 3 and June 4, says IMD

Mumbaikars woke up to a rainy Monday morning as light showers were witnessed in several parts of the city, including Navi Mumbai, Thane and Mira-Bhayander areas.

According to the forecast issued by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai along with Thane and Palghar will experience rain and thunder showers from June 1 to June 4. The weather agency further stated that there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain occurring in parts of Mumbai and Thane on June 3 and June 4. In Palghar, a red warning has been issued on June 3 and June 4 with probability of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.



Image courtesy: India Meteorological Department

Meanwhile, with the onset of monsoon expected in Kerala, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for nine districts of the state on Monday. The India Meteorological Department is slated to issue the second stage Long Range Forecast (LRF) for South-West Monsoon Season rainfall on Monday.

The IMD had predicted onset of monsoon in Kerala on June 1, in Chennai on June 4, in Hyderabad on June 8, in Pune June 10 and Mumbai on June 11 and Delhi June 27, said a report in IANS.

(With agency inputs)