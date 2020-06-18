Mumbai Rains 2020: Heavy rain in city, Navi Mumbai and Thane; more showers in next 24 hours

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Mumbai city, Thane and Navi Mumbai witnessed heavy rain on Thursday morning and the showers were accompanied by wind and thunder in some places. Though monsoon has covered almost the whole of Maharashtra, Mumbai and its neighbouring areas have been receiving normal scanty rainfall in the past few days. The downpour on Thursday is a welcome relief to the city and nearby areas. More rains are predicted for Mumbai and its neighbouring areas in the next 24 hours, said private weather agency Skymet Weather.

#MumbaiRains |

Heavy rainfall witnessed in several parts of the city on Thursday morning.

Visuals from Dadar TT.



ðÂÂÂÂ¥ Suresh Kk#MumbaiRainsWithMidday pic.twitter.com/0YknOM1QR5 — Mid Day (@mid_day) June 18, 2020

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicted a wet Thursday for Mumbai as intense rainfall has been reported with downpour predicted to lash isolated parts of the city in the next three hours.

Read the latest news on Mumbai rains

Mumbai rains today morning, 18th Jun.

Nowcast warning issued at 1145 Hrs IST dated 18/06/2020

Intense spells of Rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in the district of Mumbai during next 3 hours.

IMD



Video by friend Jitendra Solanki. pic.twitter.com/o8kn40ERnW — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) June 18, 2020

IMD also forecasted generally cloudy skies for the city with light to moderate rains for the next 24 hours. The Santacruz observatory of the weather department has recorded a maximum temperature of 32.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius. The Colaba observatory has recorded a maximum temperature of 31.1 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius.

18 Jun, Morning weather.

South konkan Ratnagiri, Sindudurg and Goa continued to remain cloudy with lightning and thunder reported by RTN early morning.

Satellite and radar images indicating intense cloud bands over these areas. Mumbai received light rains, and remained cloudy. pic.twitter.com/fE75C4iThL — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) June 18, 2020

The IMD’s Deputy Director of Meteorology K S Hosalikar had tweeted earlier in the day saying that the lightning and thundershowers were reported from the south Konkan region, including Goa and Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri. “Satellite and radar images indicating intense cloud bands over these areas,” he said, adding that Mumbai also received light rains in the morning and remained cloudy.

According to Skymet Weather, a cyclonic circulation was reported over the North Central adjoining northeastern Arabian Sea that has resulted in moderate to heavy rains in the Konkan region, including the coastal areas of Maharashtra and Goa.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a ‘red alert’ for Goa with predictions of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several places of the Union Territory, including capital Panjim.

Meanwhile according to a report in PTI, mercury remained above normal limits in several parts of northern India, leading to a heatwave in some areas of Rajasthan on Wednesday, even as the IMD announced the monsoon will hit the national capital in less than a week from now.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news