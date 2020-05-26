Mumbai Rains 2020: Monsoon expected to arrive in city between June 15 and June 20, says IMD

This picture has been used for representational purposes

The onset of monsoon in Kerala is expected around June 5 and the southwest monsoon will make a landfall in Maharashtra by June 15 as the country grapples with the coronavirus outbreak. Rajendra Kumar Jenamani, the head of the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre said that Mumbai would get respite from the scorching heat between June 15 and June 20 when rain is expected.

Southwest monsoon is expected to arrive over Kerala coast between June 1 & June 5 & is likely to reach Mumbai between June 15 & June 20: Rajendra Kumar Jenamani, head of Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre pic.twitter.com/NGMvaDEFI0 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

"Southwest monsoon is expected to arrive over Kerala coast between June 1 and June 5, and is likely to reach Mumbai by June 15 to June 20,” news agency ANI quoted Jenamani.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has been carrying out pre-monsoon work in full swing, including installation of pumps in low-lying areas, road repairs, prunning of tree branches and other works. The fire brigade flood rescue team is also training to prepare for the monsoon season.

IMD's Deputy Director General of Meteorology K.S. Hosalikar took to Twitter to praise the efforts of the civic body towards preparation for the rainy season.

Very nice to see this preparations by MCGM.

Mumbai Monsoon Preparedness has been always a special commitment by multiple govt and other agencies including IMD (MoES). https://t.co/XXP5XtGWlx — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) May 25, 2020

Interestingly, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather forecast predicted partly cloudy skies in Mumbai for the next two days. The maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday isaround 34 degrees Celsius, minimum temperature has been recorded to be around 28 degrees Celsius, with a chance of fluctuations to 27 degrees celsius for the next two days.

Mumbai receives an average of 2,350 mm of rainfall during the season from June to September, with July and August being the wettest month.

The IMD also predicted that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over central Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Gujarat and other parts of the country for the next two days. ML Sahu from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Nagpur told ANI that a red-alert has been issued for Vidarbha till March end.

K.S. Hosalikar in a tweet said: "Please watch out for hot afternoons and avoid going out between 11 am and 3 pm."

All India Heatwave warnings by IMD for 5 days.

4, 5 day some relief.

Pl watch for hot afternoons, Avoid going out between 11 am to 3 pm pl.

Impact:

1.Meteorological actual temp.index

2. Socio-economical: Ur type of cloths, house, profession

3. Individual health, capacity

PL TC pic.twitter.com/gT9VFQQnqW — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) May 25, 2020

A red-colour coded weather alert has been issued for Assam and Meghalaya from May 26-28, the IMD said on Tuesday, predicting very heavy rainfall in these two northeastern states.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news