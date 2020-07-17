Mumbai Rains 2020: Short spells of rains, thundershowers likely for next four days

This picture has been used for representational purposes. Picture/Satej Shinde

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy to very heavy rains from Monday that has left many low-lying areas inundated in the city and suburbs. The incessant rains also led to three building collapse incidents.

With a drop in the intensity of the rains on Friday, private weather agency Skymet has reported that the frequency of the showers will further reduce significantly.

Heavy downpour continued over #Mumbai and suburbs. #Santacruz recorded 155 mm and #Colaba 24 mm #rain. Significant decrease in rain is anticipated now. Rains will be patchy for next 3 to 4 days. #MumbaiRains @mybmc @SkymetWeather — Mahesh Palawat (@Mpalawat) July 17, 2020

According to Skymet, the drop in the intensity of the showers in Mumbai is due to the east-west shear zone that was over north Konkan regions, and Goa and was persistent over the city is moving towards the north. The convergence of the low-level wind is also seen to be weakening that has led to a reduction in the rains.

However, Skymet also reported that the skies will remain cloudy with occasional rain and thundershowers likely to continue for the next three to four days. Moreover, the city temperatures will also see a slight increase in the coming days.

Monsoon activity in past 24 hours

On Thursday, heavy rains lashed Mumbai and suburbs with Santacruz recording a three-digit rainfall for the second consecutive day with 155 mm rain. Meanwhile, Colaba recorded 24mm rains in the 24 hours. Instances of waterlogging were also reported from low-lying areas such as Matunga, Dadar, Santacruz, Bandra, and Antop Hill.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Ram Mandir received 149mm of rains, Bandra recorded 87mm, Mira Road 71mm, and Dahisar 90 mm in the past 24 hours.

Very pleasant Mumbai morning sky,sun rays coming through.

Mumbai recd hvy to very hvy rains isol places in last 24 hrs as forecasted by IMD.Scz 155.4, Ram Mandir 149, Bandra 87, Mira Rd 71, Dahisar 90 mm

Forecast 24/48 hrs is possibilty of mod rains with intense showers inbetn. pic.twitter.com/JuVjk3QGtW — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 17, 2020

The weather department has predicted pleasant weather with generally cloudy skies with a possibility of moderate rains for Mumbai on Friday. The weather department’s Santacruz observatory has recorded a maximum temperature of 28.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius. The Colaba observatory has recorded a maximum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius.

