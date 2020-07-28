Mumbai Rains 2020: Tulsi Lake overflows after heavy showers

The Tulsi lake, one of the seven lakes which provide water supply to Mumbai, started overflowing on Monday night due to continuous heavy rains in the city.

The lake, located in northern Mumbai, contributes one per cent of total water storage for the city. Vihar lake, located in the city, and the other five lakes – upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, and Bhatsa situated on Thane - Nashik border, have less than 40 per cent storage. The seven lakes can store up to 14.47 lakh million litres water, which lasts 10 months.

The city gets 3,850 million litres per day and the current water stock can last for a maximum of three months. As of now, these lakes have 4.73 lakh million litres of water. Read more here.

With two-and-a-half months of monsoon remaining, scarce rain has been predicted for Mumbai this year, which does not rule out the possibility of water scarcity. Last year, Tulsi lake overflowed on July 12.

Even though the lake started overflowing the water scarcity issue has not been solved. In 2014, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had imposed a 20 per cent water cut in July to September as the rainfall was insufficient. In 2015, the city faced 20 per cent water cut in July, that lasted till June 2016.

