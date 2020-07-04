Mumbai Rains: Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd gets monsoon ready

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. (AEML), the largest power distributor in Mumbai, announced safety measures on monsoon preparedness taken across their divisions as the city welcomed the first heavy showers this week. Adani Electricity claimed that it has taken all precautions to ensure continuity of supply during the monsoon season in Mumbai. A well-defined response, recovery, and restoration plan with its associated infrastructure has been put in place as per the safety measures on the firm.

AEML also activated its Central Disaster Control Room (CDCR), to mitigate any disruptions in power supply that is reported during this season. The power firm said that they are coordinating with the authorities such as MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai), MBMC (Mira- Bhayender Municipal Corporation) to ensure the best services to consumers and provide a quick turn around on incidents reported during heavy water logging. To help the customers to connect faster for any supply related queries, AEML provided the following facilities:

Dedicated 24 x7 toll free helpline 19122

In case of emergencies like Fire and Shock Complaints, customers can directly report to Central Disaster Control Room on 022- 30099111 / 022 – 30097225 / 022 – 29688111 / 022 – 29688225 from June 2020 to October 2020.

Give us missed call from their registered mobile number at 18005329998 to register a complaint or know the status of power restoration.

SMS - Send Power to 7065313030 e.g. If your account no. is XXXXXX, then send Power XXXXXX, to 7065313030

WhatsApp - Customers can register a complaint or know the status of restoration by using this service Send Power <9 digit account no.> to 9594519122. e.g. if your account no. Is XXXXXXXXXX then send, Power XXXXXXXXX to 9594519122.

Commenting on safety measures, AEML spokesperson said, "Customer safety and well-being is the priority at AEML, and we are fully equipped to mitigate any issues that could be caused due to the monsoon and heavy rains. We are available 24/7 to our customers via our helpline number 19122 to address any concerns or queries they might have. Additionally, a special team is also ready on standby to provide additional support to our central disaster management team in the case of an emergency."

The company said that it had carried out pre-monsoon checks and preventive maintenance of its equipment. AEML ensured that the teams are provided with adequate transport facility and additional emergency repair kits along with PPE's across their divisional offices and strategic locations. Bearing in mind the social distancing norms, all necessary medical, administrative and material support needs are being met.

For the consumers, Adani has the following advisory:

Do's:

Ensure that the meter cabin providing electric supply to the premises is adequately protected from water logging or leakage.

In case any alterations are made in the wiring, it should be thoroughly checked and tested by a licensed electrical contractor.

Keep a torch and candles at home. This could come in handy if you must switch off electricity for safety reasons.

Don'ts:

Do not touch any Electrical installations with wet hands or without using hand gloves, safety shoes or insulated platform. If in doubt, call Adani Electricity for assistance.

Do not use electricity more than the sanctioned load.

If you see any sparks in the meter cabin, street light poles or distribution pillars, do not touch them, you could get an electric shock. Call our 24hr. Helpline, 19122 for assistance.

Mumbai received heavy rainfall throughout Friday that continued on Saturday leading to waterlogging in many areas

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news