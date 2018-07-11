Mumbai Rains: Air India Express flight overshoots runway

The 82 passengers and seven crew members on board were reported to be safe

The heavy downpour caused a delay of 30 minutes in the departure and arrival of flights at the Mumbai airport. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Amidst Tuesday's heavy rainfall, an Air India Express flight from Vijaywada overshot the runway after it landed at the CSIA in the afternoon. The 82 passengers and seven crew members on board were reported to be safe.

The aircraft – a Boeing 737-800 – stopped 10 feet beyond the end point of the runway, on the paved stopway. An Air India spokesperson said, "The aircraft had landed safely and the brakes were used to the maximum. But as the runway had become slippery due to rain, it managed to stop only at the stopway. The reason for the slippery condition of the runway will be investigated."

