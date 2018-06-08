Mumbai Rains: Another downpour, more BMC claims washed away
The city recorded 39 mm rainfall in Santacruz and 27.06 mm in Colaba yesterday. Sources in the weather department told mid-day that the city is likely to receive heavy rains till June 10
Every downpour seems to be pouring cold water over civic body's grand declarations of being ready for the rains. After Monday's shower, which submerged the city, Thursday's few hours of torrential rains also drowned several roads and railway tracks.
The city recorded 39 mm rainfall in Santacruz and 27.06 mm in Colaba yesterday. Sources in the weather department told mid-day that the city is likely to receive heavy rains till June 10. "There will be intermittent rainfall and thundershowers in the city and suburbs over the next 24 hours," said an official from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
While flights at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport were unhindered, trains on both the Central and Western Railway were delayed. Commuters told mid-day that there was a delay of at least 20 minutes after water accumulated on tracks. Road traffic also was hit, with vehicular movement slowed down at Lotus Junction, Haji Ali Junction and Andheri subway.
According to BMC's Disaster Control Room, there were 20 instances of tree-fall and two of short circuit. No injury or casualty was reported. "The city received plenty of rainfall today. In the next three days, it will pour more; tomorrow [Friday], the city will receive 80 to 90 mm, and after that, it may cross 100 mm. From June 11, the intensity of the showers will start decreasing. Citizens should be cautious and avoid any outdoor activity for the next three days," said Mahesh Palawat, chief meteorologist at Skymet Weather.
39mm
Rainfall recorded in Santacruz on Thursday
27.06mm
Rainfall recorded in Colaba on Thursday
What to expect today
Intermittent rain or thundershowers likely in the city and suburbs. Heavy rainfall may occur in one or two places. According to the IMD and Skymet, 80 to 90 mm of rainfall is expected on Friday.
