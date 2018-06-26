Mumbai Rains: Another wall collapse kills one in Ambernath chawl

The incident took place at Vadolgav in the wee hours of Monday, after incessant rain overnight

The wall collapsed on the chawl while the family was fast asleep inside

A 15-year-old died in Ambernath after the compound wall of a government office collapsed on his home while he and his family were fast asleep.

The incident took place at Vadolgav in the wee hours of Monday, after incessant rain overnight. The deceased teenager, Kiran Ghayvat, had been living in a chawl there with his relatives for the last four months. After the wall collapse, neighbours dug out the other family members, but could not save Kiran.

N M Patil, senior inspector of the Ambernath police station, said, "We received a call from the residents and immediately informed the fire brigade. We started the rescue operation around 3 pm and recovered Kiran's body. We immediately took him to hospital, but he was declared dead. The compound wall collapsed because of heavy rain."

