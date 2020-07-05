Mumbai rains: BMC issues high tide warning as heavy downpour throws city out of gear

A spell of heavy rain continued in Mumbai and its neighbouring cities for the third consecutive day on Sunday, causing severe water-logging and traffic disruptions in several parts of the city. A yellow alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad for Sunday.

A high tide of 4.63 metres is expected at the Mumbai coastline at 12.23 pm. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has requested Mumbaikars to stay away from the shore.

A high tide of 4.63 mtr at 12.23

We request Mumbaikars to stay away from the shore. #BMCMoneoonUpdate #MyBMCUpdates#AtMumbaisService — à¤®à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂ Mumbai, à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤ªà¤²à¥ÂÂÂÂÂ BMC (@mybmc) July 5, 2020

For Sunday, IMD has forecast that intermittent moderate to heavy rain is very likely in Mumbai and its satellites and there is a possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rain at isolated places.

On Saturday, Thane received the maximum rainfall (213.3mm) and two incidents of wall collapse were also reported. Mumbai’s Kandivili also witnessed a heavy pouring (184.3mm). A high tide of 4.41 metres was witnessed at Marine Drive on Saturday morning.

Due to heavy rain and thunderstorm, a tree fell in Thane’s Talav Pali, crushing three cars. No casualties or injuries were reported.

A tree fell in Thane’s Talav Pali damaging three cars

In the last 24 hours, the Colaba observatory recorded 200.8mm rainfall in the past 24 hours whereas the Santacruz observatory recorded 129.6mm rainfall. Mumbai city and its suburbs received intense spells of rainfall (20-30 mm per hour).

According to the weather department, 15.6 mm to 64.4 mm rain is considered “moderate”, 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm “heavy”, 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm “very heavy” and more than 204.5 mm is considered “extremely heavy”.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news