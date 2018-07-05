Mumbai Rains: Body of 24-year-old who had drowned in Powai recovered

Suraj Sawant's body was recovered around 5.30 pm, after it was found floating, and sent to Agrawal Hospital in Mulund

The Gulmohar tree that fell on the vehicles of IPS officers on the premises of CP Office. Pic/Bipin Kokate

On Day 2 of the incessant rain the city has been getting, the fire brigade finally managed to recover the body of a 24-year-old, who had drowned in Sai Bangurda lake in Powai's Bhambur village, after two unsuccessful search operations. Suraj Sawant's body was recovered around 5.30 pm, after it was found floating, and sent to Agrawal Hospital in Mulund.

Unsuccessful searches

Fire officials told mid-day that they had received a distress call late on Tuesday. Though a team was sent to the spot immediately, it could not recover the body due to the downpour and darkness. At 11 am yesterday, a unit from the Flood Relief Team searched the lake in boats, but in vain. Ultimately, it resurfaced in the evening.

Until Wednesday night, the Mulund police were doing the panchnama. Despite attempts, the investigating officer remained unavailable.

Tree falls on cop cars

In another incident, a Gulmohar tree fell in the premises of the Commissioner of Police's office in South Mumbai around 6 pm yesterday. While two cars were damaged, no casualty was reported. The branches and bark were cleared off by late evening.