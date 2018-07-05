Mumbai Rains: Body of 24-year-old who had drowned in Powai recovered
Suraj Sawant's body was recovered around 5.30 pm, after it was found floating, and sent to Agrawal Hospital in Mulund
On Day 2 of the incessant rain the city has been getting, the fire brigade finally managed to recover the body of a 24-year-old, who had drowned in Sai Bangurda lake in Powai's Bhambur village, after two unsuccessful search operations. Suraj Sawant's body was recovered around 5.30 pm, after it was found floating, and sent to Agrawal Hospital in Mulund.
Unsuccessful searches
Fire officials told mid-day that they had received a distress call late on Tuesday. Though a team was sent to the spot immediately, it could not recover the body due to the downpour and darkness. At 11 am yesterday, a unit from the Flood Relief Team searched the lake in boats, but in vain. Ultimately, it resurfaced in the evening.
Until Wednesday night, the Mulund police were doing the panchnama. Despite attempts, the investigating officer remained unavailable.
Tree falls on cop cars
In another incident, a Gulmohar tree fell in the premises of the Commissioner of Police's office in South Mumbai around 6 pm yesterday. While two cars were damaged, no casualty was reported. The branches and bark were cleared off by late evening.
Weather update
The city received intermittent showers throughout Wednesday. While Colaba recorded 17 mm of rainfall, Santacruz received 2.9 mm. The forecast for Thursday is the same — intermittent rain/showers likely, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places — with rainfall between 7 and 20 mm predicted.
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Powai locals brave rains to save drowning teenager