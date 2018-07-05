Mumbai Rains: Bollywood and TV stars rue lack of preparedness

Celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Atul Kasbekar and Annup Sonii have slammed the authorities for lack of preparedness for monsoon in Mumbai, and say that the city needs better infrastructure

Farhan Akhtar

Celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Atul Kasbekar and Annup Sonii have slammed the authorities for lack of preparedness for monsoon in Mumbai, and say that the city needs better infrastructure. This comes after Mumbai was crippled for the second time in less than a month after a section of a foot overbridge (FOB) crashed over the Western Railway (WR) tracks at Andheri following Tuesday's heavy rains which left many areas of the city flooded, playing havoc with road and rail traffic.

Here's what the actors tweeted:

Farhan Akhtar: Andheri bridge collapse is yet another reminder of how pathetic Mumbai's infrastructure is. For a city that gives so much to the exchequer, we deserve better, if not best. #Shame

Annup Sonii: It's a very sad state of affairs...We need to stop making a joke about it and taking it so lightly, only then will the authorities take us, the Mumbaikars and the situation seriously.

Atul Kasbekar: It rains in Singapore almost every day. There's never a bloody pothole on even a side street there. It rains three months annually here. Why can't we have roads in Mumbai that don't resemble Armstrong's buggy ride on the moon? Too much to ask? And do stop this rubbish about the 'spirit of Mumbai'. People go on with their lives inspite of the crappy infrastructure cause they have no choice and they have to get from one place to another to make a living. If we got a pay check for sitting at home we would.

Sophie Choudry: Seriously, how can a city that is so used to monsoon be so ill-equipped to deal with it? When will our government realise that most of this is caused by corruption? #MumbaiMonsoon #TerribleTuesday @Dev_Fadnavis

Tanuj Garg: After the collapse of the bridge in #Andheri yesterday, it's the turn of the bridge in #GrantRoad to crack Flimsy administration, flimsy infrastructure. #MumbaiRains

