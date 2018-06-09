Mumbai Rains: Brace for 'extremely heavy rainfall', says IMD
As the monsoon continued to advance from Kerala to Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) yesterday again alerted residents about the possibility of "extremely heavy rainfall" over the next 2-3 days.
"Increased rainfall activity over coastal Karnataka, Goa and south Maharashtra is likely to continue till June 10. It is very likely to extend to north-coastal Maharashtra, including Mumbai, from tomorrow. Extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in these regions is very likely during this period," the IMD said, adding rainfall is likely to reduce from June 12. Mumbai and its satellite cities have already been alerted about the possible heavy rainfall.
Need to know
While heavy rains had been predicted for Friday, Colaba recorded 0.6 mm rainfall and Santacruz, too, saw just trace amounts. Nearly 100 to 120 mm has been predicted for Saturday, with "moderate to heavy showers, along with thunderstorms" said to be likely.
Mumbai rains: City on high alert as heavy downpour expected