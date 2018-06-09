Mumbai Rains: Brace for 'extremely heavy rainfall', says IMD

As the monsoon continued to advance from Kerala to Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) yesterday again alerted residents about the possibility of "extremely heavy rainfall" over the next 2-3 days

"Increased rainfall activity over coastal Karnataka, Goa and south Maharashtra is likely to continue till June 10. It is very likely to extend to north-coastal Maharashtra, including Mumbai, from tomorrow. Extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in these regions is very likely during this period," the IMD said, adding rainfall is likely to reduce from June 12. Mumbai and its satellite cities have already been alerted about the possible heavy rainfall.