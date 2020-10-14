Mumbai rains: Brace for heavy downpour for next three days

Heavy to extremely heavy rains will batter areas in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, over the next two-three days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"There is an extremely low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal and the clouds developed because of it would be hovering on Maharashtra from October 14 to 16. It would result into heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over some parts of Maharashtra,” said an IMD official.

Mah state govt DM Authority has issued a circular for prevention of casualties and losses from lightningðÂÂÂÂÂÂ©ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ© strikes likely in the state for next 4,5 days associated with heavy to very heavy rainfall alerts given by IMD @RMC_Mumbai pic.twitter.com/X7KnvNwMTs — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) October 13, 2020

The IMD has issued ‘heavy to very heavy’ rain at isolated places for Mumbai on Thursday and Friday and only on Thursday for Thane and Palghar. For Wednesday and Saturday a ‘green’ alert – light to moderate rain – has been issued for the three districts. Raigad, however, is forecast to receive extremely heavy rain on Thursday.

“Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada regions are expected to get showers on Wednesday while Mumbai and Konkan regions would receive rain on 15th and 16th,” the IMD official added.

Depression ovr Telangana moved further W NW is at 0530 hrs on 14 Oct is ovr western parts of Telangana abt 130km E NE of Gulbarga, abt 50km west of Hyderabad.Vry likely to move further W NW & gradually weaken in a Well marked low area in nxt 12 hrs@Indiametdept @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/IPDhr2HZgJ — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) October 14, 2020

The IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 2.2 mm rain between 8.30 am and 8.30 pm on Tuesday. The Colaba observatory, indicative of the island city, recorded 1.2 mm rain in the same period. Most of the rain was received after 5.30 pm. Other parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, like Thane and Navi Mumbai, reported up to 6 mm rainfall.

According to revenue officials, heavy showers in the last couple of days have damaged crops in Marathwada, North Maharashtra and Vidarbha.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news